VACATION RENTALS

Climate change in Puerto Vallarta in the next 10 years: Staggering economic costs, stronger hurricanes, and water shortages

February 16, 2023
, , ,

In the coming decades, the Riviera Nayarit-Jalisco will face conditions of higher temperatures and different variability in its rainfall; in addition to changes in the frequency and intensity of hazards such as hurricanes, floods (by storm surge or rivers), droughts, landslides, heat waves, forest fires, sea level rise, coastal erosion, and wave refraction . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website