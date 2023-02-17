‘Cobra’ division of Puerto Vallarta police force launched surveillance operation in tourist areas

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The “Cobra” group of the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Commission has launched a deterrence and surveillance operation in the tourist area of ​​the municipality to provide greater security to tenants and tourists.

On instructions from Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra, Deputy Operations Director Carlos Humberto Arce Villaseñor, implemented the police actions that have been well received by tourists and merchants, because thanks to this, public order is maintained on beaches and common areas.

The elements were given directions to withdraw homeless and people consuming intoxicating drinks in public places as a way of preventing possible events that disturb public order.

The foregoing with the purpose of inhibiting house-room burglary, detecting weapons, and removing groups of people who gather on street corners from public roads, and constantly cause inconvenience to neighbors and passers-by in the area.

The police chief stated that actions are being implemented to deal with this problem, but he asked for the support and cooperation of the neighbors to report any type of situation to 911, since it is the only way to control them.

These operations will continue in a constant and random manner in the areas of the municipality in order to reinforce security in the streets and reduce possible crimes, as has been the instruction of the mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.

