Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tomatlán and Bahía de Banderas, one death

On Friday, COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tomatlán, to the south of Puerto Vallarta, and in Bahía de Banderas, to the north of the city.

Reports that a woman from the United States in Tomatlán had died due to COVID-19 began circulating early Friday morning; in the afternoon, the health secretary of the state of Jalisco, Fernando Petersen, confirmed it through a video on social networks.

The 56-year-old woman visited the area frequently and began feeling generally unwell with a cough and muscle pain, so she sought medical attention. The hospital administered a COVID-19 test and asked her to isolate herself at home. Yesterday she began feeling abdominal pain and difficulty breathing and returned to the hospital where she later died.

This is the third death in Jalisco caused by this virus and there are at least 2 other people infected, who were close to the deceased.

In the evening, the governor of Nayarit, Antonio Echevarría García, confirmed the sixth case in the state, a female Uber driver, resident of San José del Valle, Bahía de Banderas.

This woman is stable, at home and with the necessary care, however, because of her work, dozens of people are at risk and the work to find her passengers is monumental.

Puerto Vallarta has yet to confirm any cases of coronavirus, even though the city is the most popular travel destination in Jalisco, the state with the most cases of COVID-19 recorded in Mexico.