Coronavirus in Mexico: 1,069 deaths and 11,633 confirmed cases

In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected with COVID-19 increased to 11,633 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa) on Thursday. The death toll rose to 1,069.

Mexico is approaching the most difficult part of the pandemic, assured the World Health Organization (WHO), a crisis that is beginning to be felt in the country with the first day of new cases exceeding 1,000 patients was recorded on April 22.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, announced this Wednesday that it is estimated that 8 out of 10 critically ill Mexicans will die from COVID-19.

Critically ill people, who have severe respiratory failure, will require intensive therapy treatment with mechanical ventilatory support, that is, intubation. But the percentage of people who could lose the battle against the disease is between 70 and 80%.