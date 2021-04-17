Coronavirus in Mexico: APRIL 17, 2021 Update

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of this Friday, April 16, 2,299,939 cases of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been recorded in the country. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 211,693 deaths from the disease.

This means that there was an increase of 4,504 infected in the last 24 hours, as well as 480 deaths. Likewise, there are 1,823,732 people recovered, and a total of 6,355,381 people tested since the beginning of the pandemic. Mexica has remained one of the lowest testing countries in the world. Lack of testing is one reason a recent report accused Mexico’s COVID-19 response of causing unnecessary deaths.

The Ministry of Health (Ssa), reported that seven states have presented an increase in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.

“We have identified states that have already found a small ascent, but we continue to see that in the national trend we continue with a decrease in estimated cases,” said Ruy López Ridaura, General Director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control, at the evening press conference this Friday.

According to the official, the states of Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Durango, Nayarit, Colima, and Quintana Roo are the ones that register an increase in cases.

In addition, Dr. Ruy López Ridaura, General Director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control, detailed from the National Palace that today there are an estimated 28,065 active cases of COVID-19 in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (April 03 to 16, 2021).

The States with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Chihuahua, and Querétaro, which together account for 53% of these cases in the country.

Regarding hospital occupancy and availability at the national level, it was reported that the SARI Network reported that there are 30,679 general beds, of which 4,664 (15%) are already occupied and 26,015 (85%) are available. In this area, the state of Puebla is the entity with the highest percentage of beds that are being used, ranging from 30 to 49 percent.

While of the 11,186 beds with ventilators, 2,372 (21%) are occupied and 8,814 (79%) are available. Chihuahua, Mexico City, and Tabasco are the entities with the highest occupancy rate of beds with ventilators, which ranges between 30 and 49 percent.

On the international level, there are a total of 138,688,383 confirmed cases worldwide. Of those, 9,013,785 (6%) are confirmed cases in the last 14 days.

The global fatality rate is at 2.1%, and the active pandemic is concentrated in the European continent with 254,068 cases or 31.6% of the world’s total active cases.

Currently, Mexico is the third country in the world with the most deaths from the coronavirus, only below the United States and Brazil; and it is number 14 in the number of infections, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Mexico

Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, announced that so far 13,421,708 doses of the 18,887,345 that have been received since December 23, from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, SinoVac, Sputnik V, and Cansino have been used in vaccinations. These have been applied to front-line medical personnel and adults over 60 years of age, and educational personnel in the State of Campeche.

In the last 24 hours, 508,745 doses were administered. While a total of 3,286,908 people have received the complete vaccination schedule (the two doses).

In addition to this, 15,506 Events Supposedly Attributable to Vaccination and Immunization ( ESAVI ), side effects, have been reported since the immunization program began, of which only 202 cases (less than 1%) have been considered serious; 54 of them are still hospitalized.