Coronavirus in Mexico: April 22, 2021 Update

With 549 new deaths and 4,639 cases registered in the last 24 hours, Mexico reached a total of 213,597 deaths and 2,315,811 accumulated COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, Dr. José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, explained that the contagion curve at the national level presented an increase of 8%, an increase of two percentage points with respect to the previous day; while the graph that represents the recovered persons registered a decrease of 16%.

It’s estimated that at the moment there are 26,903 active cases, that is, people who have presented symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 6 to 21).

According to the information published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico and Chihuahua (more than 1,000). In contrast, Nayarit, Chiapas, and Campeche have the lowest number of infections of this type: 124, 98, and 97 active cases, respectively.

However, the Ssa recently warned that 10 states have reported an increase in infections after having been down for 11 weeks: Chihuahua, Mexico City, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Morelos, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, and Tlaxcala.

Currently, the colors of the epidemiological traffic light that will be in effect until April 26 are: no status in “red” (maximum risk); In the color “green” (low risk) eight entities remain: Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Nayarit, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 19 entities: Jalisco, Puebla, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Quintana Roo and Tabasco; and in “orange” (high risk) only five: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Yucatán and Baja California Sur.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

The epidemiology specialist pointed out that there is currently a national occupation of 16%.

Of the 31,110 general beds designated for severe COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, 4,451 (14%) are occupied nationwide. According to the health agency, all entities in the country have an occupancy below 30% in general COVID-19 care units.

Regarding beds with ventilators for the most critical COVID-19 patients, of a total of 11,150, 2,289 (21%) are occupied in the country. Here Chihuahua, Mexico City, and Tabasco have an occupancy between 30% and 49% occupancy; the rest of the entities concentrate less than these percentages.

In contrast, the specialist reported that 1,839,381 people have recovered from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, announced that in the last 24-hours, 432,101 vaccinations were carried out in the country.

So far, 15,003,610 doses have been applied out of the 19,574,845 that have been received since last December 23, of the formulas Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, SinoVac, Sputnik V and Cansino; however, to date only 4,512,826 people have received the full vaccination schedule (both doses).

According to the report, 791,302 people from the health sector have received their complete vaccination schedule; also 107,355 teachers and 3,614,169 older adults from all over the country.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,633 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 399 deaths. This means the city registered 12 more cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the last 24-hours. Currently, the city reports 60 active cases, this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These numbers are only from public hospitals, private hospitals are not reported by the federal government, so actual numbers are much higher than being reported. This explains why the death rate in Puerto Vallarta is 11% while the worldwide average is 2%. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing also contributes to the low number of cases being reported.