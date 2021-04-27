Coronavirus in Mexico: April 27, 2021 Update

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported 1,143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, for which the total figure amounted to 2,329,534 registered infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Likewise, the federal agency detailed that the number of deaths rose to 215,113 after 166 new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

This morning, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, assured that Mexico has already accumulated 14 weeks in a downward trend of infections.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the epidemic in Mexico, the General Director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, explained that from week 14 to 15 of 2021 a decrease of 24% was reported in estimated cases (sum of confirmed and suspected infections) nationwide.

Similarly, he estimated that the epidemic at the national level is made up of 22,683 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 13 to 26).

He indicated that all the entities of the country present a decrease in the COVID-19 epidemic, except Colima and Quintana Roo, which present a plateau and an increase, respectively.

In addition, according to the data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico, Chihuahua, and Tabasco (more of 1,000). In contrast, there are Nayarit, Chiapas, and Campeche with the least amount of infections: 101, 95, and 92 active cases, respectively.

This is reflected in the colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect yesterday and will be in force until May 10, where for the fifth consecutive time, there are no entities in “red”; in “green” (low risk) six entities will remain: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 20 entities: State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit and Yucatán; Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos remain; and in “orange” (high risk) six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo, and Tabasco.

Despite the fact that in previous weeks there had been upturns, the Undersecretary of Health said that a third wave is less likely due to the decrease of 24% that the epidemic curve presents nationally, however, “at no time is it ruled out”.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

According to what was reported by Alomía, 14% of bed occupancy was registered at the national level (both general care and with a ventilator).

Of the 30,403 general beds for patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19, 3,814 (13%) are occupied throughout Mexico. According to the health agency, all states register an occupancy below 30% for the general beds reserved for COVID-19 care.

Meanwhile, of the 10,580 beds with ventilators for the most critical COVID-19 patients, 1,848 (17%) are occupied. Here Chihuahua and Tabasco present an occupancy between 30% and 49% occupancy.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

In Mexico, 16,501,739 vaccines against coronavirus have been applied, out of a total of more than 22.1 million received from six different laboratories. Yesterday 91,705 doses were applied.

However, there are only 5,917,676 people who have received their full vaccination schedule (two doses).

According to the report, 810,689 people from the health sector have received their complete vaccination schedule; likewise 446,209 teachers and 4,660,780 older adults from all over the country have also been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,672 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 403 deaths. This means the city registered two more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours. Currently, the city reports 60 active cases, this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These numbers are only from public hospitals, private hospitals are not reported by the federal government, so actual numbers are much higher than being reported. This explains why the death rate in Puerto Vallarta is 11% while the worldwide average is 2%. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing also contributes to the low number of cases being reported.