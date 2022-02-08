Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 7, 2022

The Ministry of Health (SSa), through the daily technical statement, reported that this Monday, February 7, 206 deaths and 9,242 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country during the last 24 hours.

With these figures, 5,160,767 infections and 309,752 deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 were accumulated nationwide.

According to the demographic data of the epidemic, confirmed cases show predominance in women with 51.7 percent. Meanwhile, the overall median age is 39 years.

They also pointed out that Colima, Baja California Sur, CDMX, and Nayarit are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, those infected within the past 14-days. At the national level, 146,575 active cases are estimated.

Since March 2020, the federal government has registered the total number of infections by place of residence, with which Mexico City has reported 1,268,716, the State of Mexico 486,369, Nuevo León 277,615, Guanajuato 256,259, Jalisco 212,148, Tabasco 183,184, San Luis Potosí 162,681, Puebla 152,911, Veracruz 152,068 and Sonora has presented 151,792.

Regarding hospitalization, the federal agency reported that the occupancy of general beds to care for patients with complications of COVID-19 remained unchanged, standing at 40%; while the occupancy of beds with a ventilator decreased one point, to stand at 26 percent.

Likewise, it was reported that in the last five weeks there was a greater number of infections in people in the age range of 18 to 29 years, placing them as the group most likely to contract the virus, followed by the sector of 30 to 39 years and then from 40 to 49 years old.

On the other hand, in the distribution by sex and age of deaths caused by COVID-19, a predominance of 62% was observed in men. The average age of deaths from coronavirus is 64 years.

In this category, Mexico City is in the lead with 54,048 deaths, followed by the State of Mexico (33,706), Jalisco (17,287), Puebla (15,934), Veracruz (15,082), Nuevo León (14,453), Guanajuato (14,140), Baja California (11,576), Sonora (9,748) and Sinaloa (9,337). The set of entities mentioned represents 64.4% of deaths in the country.

In addition to this, the last update of the COVID-19 epidemiological traffic light, from February 7 to 20, 2022, indicates that 15 states are orange, while 13 remain yellow and only four remain green.

Orange traffic light (High Risk): Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Aguascalientes and Querétaro.

Yellow traffic light (Moderate Risk): Baja California Sur, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Hidalgo, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Green traffic light (Low Risk): Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Chiapas and Campeche.

