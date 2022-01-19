Coronavirus in Mexico as of January 18: New record of infections

This Tuesday, January 18, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that until the cutoff at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 4,434,758 total cases accumulated have been confirmed in the country since the pandemic began. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 301,789 deaths were reported.

With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, 49,343 new infections and 320 deaths from COVID-19 were registered. The daily number of new infections is a new record for COVID-19 in Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic.

The agency pointed out that the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, San Luis Potosí , Colima, Tabasco, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Yucatán.

Likewise, since the pandemic began, the Government of Mexico has registered the total accumulated infections by residence, so the states with the highest number of reported cases are Mexico City (1,109,842); State of Mexico (417,101), and Nuevo León (235,650).

They are followed by Guanajuato (225,715); Jalisco (184,404); Tabasco (160,494); Sonora (135,377); Puebla (134,387); Veracruz (131,852) and San Luis Potosí (130,774). These entities represent 65%, more than two-thirds, of the total cases accumulated in the Mexican Republic.

The SSa indicated that the distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a predominance of 62% in men, with an average age of 64 years at death; while the confirmed cases show a greater predominance in women, with 51% and the general average age is 39 years.

