Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 1, 2021

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of October 1, 2021, there are already 277,976 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 3,671,611 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 471 deaths and 7,388 new infections.
Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, those being infections within the past 14-days. Nationally, 62,158 active infections are calculated with an incidence rate of 44.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.
Mexico City registers most of the accumulated cases in the country and represents, by itself, 27% of all those registered.
Regarding the distribution by gender in confirmed deaths, it shows a prevalence of 62% in men. The median age of the deaths is 64 years. Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Nuevo Leon, Baja California, Chihuahua, and Sonora are located as the 10 entities that have registered the highest number of deaths, which together account for 65% of all of the country.
On September 29, 673,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were injected. In total, 101,190,484 vaccines have been applied throughout the country.
Mexico City and Querétaro have vaccinated nine out of 10 adults, while Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Yucatán and Zacatecas report coverage of between 72 and 86 percent.
In epidemiological week 37, a 22% decrease in the number of estimated cases of COVID-19 is reported, compared to the previous week.
The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or the current level of community spread where they live.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Jalisco increases capacity limits for bars and restaurants Given the downward trend in cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Jalisco, the Health Board authorized an increase in the capacity of bars, restaurants, stadiums, and social events, the state government reported today. In a statement, the Government of Jalisco detailed that hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 went from 61.4% on August 29 to 38.7% on September 25. While active cases of the disease decreased from…
- New ‘Welcome’ letters for Puerto Vallarta inaugurated In what was the last public event headed by the outgoing mayor Jorge Quintero Alvarado and members of his council, this Thursday afternoon the new welcome letters were inaugurated in Puerto Vallarta, with the presence of the artists who developed the project. Quintero Alvarado thanked the artist José Tomás Esparza León and his children for…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of September 30, 2021 The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico reported that as of September 30, 2021, there are already 277,505 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 3,664,223 accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, there were 533 deaths and 8,828 new infections. Mexico…
- Southwest announces new direct flight to Puerto Vallarta Southwest Airlines is ready to begin a new international flight between Austin and Puerto Vallarta (PVR) Riviera Nayarit on March 12, 2022 (subject to government approvals), as part of its 44th anniversary of operations. Puerto Vallarta/Riviera Nayarit is one of Southwest Airlines’ top destinations and has been key to its international expansion into Mexico since…
- Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID She lived a life of adventure that spanned two continents. She fell in love with a World War II fighter pilot, barely escaped Europe ahead of Benito Mussolini’s fascists, ground steel for the U.S. war effort and advocated for her disabled daughter in a far less enlightened time. She was, her daughter said, someone who…