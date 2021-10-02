Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 1, 2021

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of October 1, 2021, there are already 277,976 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 3,671,611 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 471 deaths and 7,388 new infections.

Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, those being infections within the past 14-days. Nationally, 62,158 active infections are calculated with an incidence rate of 44.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Mexico City registers most of the accumulated cases in the country and represents, by itself, 27% of all those registered.

Regarding the distribution by gender in confirmed deaths, it shows a prevalence of 62% in men. The median age of the deaths is 64 years. Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Nuevo Leon, Baja California, Chihuahua, and Sonora are located as the 10 entities that have registered the highest number of deaths, which together account for 65% of all of the country.

On September 29, 673,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were injected. In total, 101,190,484 vaccines have been applied throughout the country.

Mexico City and Querétaro have vaccinated nine out of 10 adults, while Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Yucatán and Zacatecas report coverage of between 72 and 86 percent.

In epidemiological week 37, a 22% decrease in the number of estimated cases of COVID-19 is reported, compared to the previous week.

The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or the current level of community spread where they live.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN