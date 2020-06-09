Coronavirus in Mexico: At least 14,053 deaths and 120,102 admitted cases

This Monday, June 8, the second week of the so-called new normality in Mexico and the Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reports the progress of the new coronavirus in the country, where there are 120,102 admitted cases and at least 14,053 deaths related to this disease.

During the press conference held at the National Palace at 7:00 p.m., Dr. José Luis Alomía, director of epidemiology, explained the technical report of COVID-19 and indicated the epidemiological level at which almost the entire country is located.

In the 32 entities of the Mexican Republic, the indicator is in red for all states in Mexico, the highest color of the epidemic representing extreme contagion, in addition to this, it also reported the states with the most accumulated cases, that is, where the presence of the virus is most active. In this list, Mexico City continues to lead, followed by the State of Mexico, Baja California, Veracruz, and Tabasco. Likewise, it reported the states with the lowest presence of SARS-CoV-2, which are Campeche, Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Chihuahua, and Colima.

While we typically report the status of COVID-19 in Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta each night, the government’s website with current data has been inaccessible for most of the day, we will update this report when the data from today is made available.

COVID-19 data released daily by the federal government should not be considered reliable. The federal government only discloses COVID-19 cases that are diagnosed through tests within the public healthcare system, private hospitals and laboratories confirming cases of COVID-19 are forbidden from adding their cases to the Federal Government’s data.