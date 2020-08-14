Coronavirus in Mexico exceeds half a million infections

This August 13, day 75 of the New Normal, the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, reported that Mexico exceeded half a million accumulated infections. Currently, Mexico records a total of 505,751 coronavirus cases and 55,293 deaths confirmed by the virus.

From the National Palace, he pointed out that there are an estimated 43,873 active patients, that is, who presented symptoms in the last 14 days, which represents people who potentially contribute to the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In addition, there are 1,932 suspected deaths that could be added to the total in the next 24 hours. Also, 553,219 negative cases, 83,075 possible cases, and 341,507 recovered patients have been counted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The five entities with the highest number of accumulated cases are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Tabasco, and Veracruz, which together make up 43.1% of all registered cases in the country.