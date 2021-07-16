Coronavirus in Mexico; July 15, 2021 Report

The Federal Health Secretariat (SSa) in Mexico, through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, updated the technical report on the progress of COVID-19 in Mexico. For the informational cut of this Thursday, July 15 at 5:00 p.m., 2,629,648 total cases and 235,740 accumulated deaths were registered since the health crisis began in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 233 deaths and 12,821 new infections were registered in the national statistics. During this week, the increase in COVID-19 infections rose exponentially, a fact that had not occurred since February.

At least during the course of the week from Monday, July 12 until today, the number of infections registered daily were: 3,074 Monday, July 12; Tuesday 13 with 11,137 infections and July 14 with 12,116. Wednesday and Thursday are the two days where a number greater than 12,000 daily infections is registered.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta confirmed a total of 9,249 cases of COVID-19 and 448 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. This indicates that Puerto Vallarta recorded 234 new infections in the past 24-hours and no new deaths.

In the past 7-days, Puerto Vallarta has accumulated 948 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 172% compared to the previous 7-days when there were 348 cases reported. Puerto Vallarta is currently reporting daily infection numbers that have not been experienced in almost a year.

A recent graduation trip to Puerto Vallarta resulted in nearly all students returning home with a positive COVID-19 result. Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a rapid and sustained rate of COVID-19 infections. Due to a lack of testing, only symptomatic people are tested, so the daily infection report and testing are not finding and isolating asymptomatic spreaders in the community. There is no mass testing policy in Mexico.