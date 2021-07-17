Coronavirus in Mexico; July 16, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported that as of July 16, there have already been 236,015 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,577,140 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 275 deaths and 12,420 new infections.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or live in an area with low infection rates.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Friday, July 16, 2021 Puerto Vallarta recorded 303 infections in a single day, one of the highest single day numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. There is has been a total of 1,029 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 425 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 142% compared to the previous seven day period.

Hundreds of young people who traveled to Puerto Vallarta to celebrate their high school graduation tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two weeks. The graduation celebration was organized by a travel company and the recent graduates, hotel, night clubs, and the tour company did not follow health protocols, resulting in a super spreader event.

The situation facing Puerto Vallarta, where the number of COVID-19 infections has grown, may derail the reactivation effort, which is why it is urgent to comply with protocols to prevent infections, said the head of the Ministry of Tourism, Germán Ralis Cumplido. Further growth in cases could result in business closures and restrictions if the public, including tourists, fail to comply with current recommendations of mask wearing, social distancing, and regular hand washing.

Puerto Vallarta has the highest level of threat from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, above what was registered in the summer of 2020, and also during the peak of the Christmas season, explained researchers from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

The academics of the Institute for Research and Studies of the cities that belong to the University Center of Art, Architecture and Design (CUAAD), developed a predictive model of Covid-19 that measures the threat from 0 to 10: with 10 being the highest risk. While the average threat level in the State is 5, in Puerto Vallarta it is 8, the academics warned.

Related News