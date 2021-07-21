Coronavirus in Mexico; July 20, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico reported that as of Tuesday, July 20, 2,678,297 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 236,810 deaths from the disease.

This represents that there was an increase of 13,853 infected in the last 24 hours, as well as 341 deaths. Today marked the highest day of infections since February 6, 2021, when there were 13,209.

According to the daily technical report, to date there are an estimated 79,828 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (July 7 to 20, 2021).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Veracruz, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Guerrero, Baja California Sur, Yucatán, Sonora , Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Oaxaca, Nayarit, Hidalgo and Querétaro, which together account for 90% of active cases in the country.

The Undersecretary of Health in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, pointed out that the population that is “now affected” by the COVID-19 pandemic are young people.

“The people that are now affected (by COVID-19) is the young population (…) You can also be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico and in the world (…) The majority of people who are hospitalized for COVID at this time are already people under 52 years of age and the vast majority are people who were not vaccinated; more than 97% ”, he stressed in the morning conference on Tuesday.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 293 infections in a single day and three new deaths. There has been a total of 1,422 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 605 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 135% compared to the previous seven-day period. Yesterday, Puerto Vallarta reached a total of 10,000 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been a total of 10,328 cases of COVID-19 reported in the city.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting no available beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while General Hospital is reporting 96% occupancy of COVID-19 beds. Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital reports 60% occupancy for COVID-19 care. These statistics are only related to beds designated for COVID-19 care, not total hospital occupancy.

