Coronavirus in Mexico: May 6, 2021 Update

Health authorities in Mexico reported 267 new deaths caused by the COVID-19, and 3,021 new cases, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 218,007 and 2,355,985 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, Ricardo Cortés, Director of Health Promotion, explained that, between epidemiological week 15 and 16, the infection curve at the national level maintained a decrease of 10% in cases. The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell confirmed that the epidemic in Mexico has been down for 15 weeks.

The national epidemic is made up of 21,246 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 22 to May 5).

According to the data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico and Tabasco (more than 1,000). In contrast, Chiapas, Campeche, and Tlaxcala have the lowest number of infections of this type: 117, 102, and 96 active cases, respectively.

The data is reflected in the colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect last Monday and will be in force until May 10, where for the fifth consecutive time, there are no entities in the color “red” (maximum risk); six entities will remain in “green” (low risk): Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 20 entities: State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit and Yucatán; Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos remain; and in “orange” (high risk) six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

There is an 81% reduction in bed occupancy nationwide (both general care and ventilator) from the maximum peak of hospitalizations.

Of the 29,747 general beds for severe COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, 3,363 (11%) are occupied nationwide. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, all entities in the country have an occupancy below 30% in beds reserved for COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, of the 10,658 beds with ventilators for the most critical COVID-19 patients who require intubation, 1,769 (17%) are occupied in the country. The Federal Secretariat reported that only Chihuahua has an occupancy between 30% and 49% occupancy; all the other entities concentrate lower percentages.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

On May 4, 604,065 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were applied in Mexico. Since December 24, 2020, when the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was applied, a cumulative 19,340,234 injections have been applied.

On the third day of vaccination for the population aged 50 to 59 years, 253,936 people have already received the first dose. On the other hand, 10,687,419 adults over 60 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The education sector has registered 1,029,940 immunized teachers, while 1,030,941 health workers have been vaccinated.

However, only 8,418,291 people already have their complete vaccination schedule (the two doses of antigen).

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, the Federal Government reports a total of 3,737 COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. This means the city registered seven more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government. However, Jalisco reports nearly twice the number of cases that the Federal Government reports each day. Jalisco’s reporting is inconsistent and the data has not been updated for the past 48-hours, so the area’s numbers for the past 24-hours cannot be reported at the time of filing this report.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of cases in Mexico.