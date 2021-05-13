Coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta: May 13, 2021 Update

As of today, the Federal Government reports a total of 3,787 COVID-19 cases and 411 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. This means the city registered four more cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

However, Jalisco reports a total of 7,361 cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic, and 11 new cases in the past 24-hours.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta and nationally throughout Mexico.

COVID-19 in Mexico

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported 3,090 new cases of COVID-19 in Mexico this Wednesday, May 12 , accumulating a total of 2,371,483 reported infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Likewise, after registering 267 new deaths in the past 24-hours, the total number of deaths rose to 219,590.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, the Director General of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control ( Cenaprece ) of the Ministry of Health, Ruy López Ridaura, explained that the contagion curve nationally, between epidemiological week 17 and 16 of 2021, presented a decrease of 15%.

The national epidemic is made up of 17,913 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 29 to May 12).

According to the data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico and Tabasco (more than 1,000), among the three states they concentrate 41% of the active cases in the country.