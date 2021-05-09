Coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta: May 9, 2021 Update

As of today, the Federal Government reports a total of 3,762 COVID-19 cases and 408 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. This means the city registered nine more cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government.

However, Jalisco reports twice the number of cases that the Federal Government reports for the area. Due to inconstancies in the State of Jalisco updating daily statistics, the number of COVID-19 cases over the last 24-hours in Puerto Vallarta hasn’t been made available at the time of this report. The State has not provided updated COVID-19 information in three days.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta and nationally throughout Mexico.

Coronavirus in Mexico

Health authorities in Mexico reported 271 new deaths caused by the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 218,928.

According to the data, there were 2,743 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hours, with which the total number of infections amounted to 2,364,617 since the start of the pandemic.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, Dr. Gabriela del Carmen Nucamendi Cervantes, director of Epidemiological Surveillance of Non-communicable Diseases, explained that between epidemiological week 15 and 16, the curve of infections at the national level maintained the decline in infections of 9%.

Yesterday, 467,788 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were applied in Mexico. Since December 24, 2020, when the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was applied, a cumulative 21,008,618 injections have been administered in Mexico.

Of the population aged 50 to 59 years, 971,478 people have already received the first dose. There are 10,699,026 adults over 60 who have received at least one injection. The education sector has registered 1,305,126 immunized teachers, while 1,048,852 health workers have been immunized.

Only 9,325,576 people already have their complete vaccination schedule (the two doses of antigen).