Couple postpones wedding in Mexico due to COVID-19, delivers reception food to local hospital

After the contingency in Mexico, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Andrea Negrete and Gustavo Fuentes were unable to celebrate their wedding, and decided to give away their reception food to a hospital.

On Sunday, around noon, the couple arrived at the hospital in an uber, got out, set up a table and the food they had planned to serve at their wedding reception, and began to distribute the food.

Gustavo arrived in a blue suit and tie and Andrea arrived with her wedding dress, and ready to serve food to the families of patients.

The couple wanted their wedding to be unforgettable, and they succeeded.

The federal government declared a national health emergency today for Covid-19, after a meeting of the Health Committee, it was announced by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In addition to the measures that are underway as part of the National Sana Distancia Day, all sectors in the country, mainly private companies, are urged to stop most of their activities.

SE CANCELÓ LA BODA PERO TUVIERON GESTO DE AMOR PARA REGALAR LA COMIDA EN EL HOSPITAL GENERAL DE IRAPUATO. Posted by En Tinta Negra on Sunday, March 29, 2020