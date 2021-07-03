COVID-19 cases in Jalisco increase 61% in five days

On Monday, Jalisco reported 142 cases of COVID-19 in a single day, by Friday the figure had already increased to 229 new infections in 24 hours, which represents an increase of 61% compared to the beginning of this week.

In addition, the increase has been sustained, because by Tuesday 160 new cases had already been registered in a single day, on Wednesday 194, and by Thursday 221 infections were reported in 24 hours, according to the statistics presented daily by the Jalisco Health Secretariat.

With the 229 new cases reported this Friday, the number of accumulated infections rose to 254,373 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

However, on Friday the state reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, so the death toll remains at 12,598 since the first two deaths in Jalisco due to the virus were confirmed on 23 March of last year.

At the national level, the country registered 177 new deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, adding a total of 233,425 deaths, according to the Federal Health Secretariat.

In addition, the daily technical report of the agency registered 5,879 new infections, which reaches 2,531,229 confirmed cases.

Due to a lack of testing in Mexico and testing only available to symptomatic people, the case numbers are likely higher than what is being reported. An increase in confirmed positive cases means community transmission is on the rise among those who do not qualify for COVID-19 testing. Mexico only reports on cases in the public health system, not private hospitals, clinics, or laboratories.

Jalisco Health Secretary warns of COVID-19 ‘third-wave’

If we lower our guard and relax sanitary measures to prevent COVID-19, the “third wave” of the virus could arrive earlier than expected, according to the Jalisco Health Secretary, Fernando Petersen, on July 1, 2021.

The official explained that although there is already a large part of the population with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it is not the time to withdraw sanitary measures such as the use of face masks, handwashing with soap (or use of gel antibacterial) and keep your distance, as a new peak of the virus could be registered between July and August.

Puerto Vallarta sees 30% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Puerto Vallarta’s interim mayor, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, announced a 30% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the city over the past few weeks.

“We have had a rebound in hospitalization cases in an increase of 30% in recent weeks, we are making progress and it is necessary to continue respecting the healthy distance, continue to use face masks and continue to be careful since the issue has hit us hard and I think that if the measures are relaxed we will be paying the consequences,” Alvarado said during the city council meeting on Wednesday.

Mexico posts it’s highest COVID-19 case count in 3 months

On July 1, 2021, Mexico reported 6,081 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, the highest single-day case count since in over three months.

The entities with the highest number of positive deaths, that is, that have been associated with the presence of the new coronavirus in patients, are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, and Guanajuato. On the contrary, Campeche, Colima, Baja California Sur, Chiapas, and Nayarit are the entities that have had the least incidence of COVID-19.

