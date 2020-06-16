Covid-19 epidemic will remain active for years in Mexico: Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health

(Mexico News Blog) The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reiterated that Covid-19 will continue to be active for several years in Mexico and around the world, so it is necessary to establish a different way of relating to the virus.

At a press conference with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the facilities of the 23-A Military Camp in Panotla, Tlaxcala, the official explained that basic elements of hygiene and reduction of health risks should be adopted when reincorporating daily activities.