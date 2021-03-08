COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Jalisco

The number of people hospitalized in Jalisco due to complications generated by COVID-19 continues to decline, as of Saturday, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported that there were 618 patients treated in public hospitals, which represents a general occupation of 20.4%; while in private hospitals, 69 patients were reported.

Last week there were 689 hospitalized and 22.7% occupancy. Current levels of hospital care are similar to those registered on November 22, 2020.

The decrease in the demand for hospital care is also reflected in the federal report where the only hospital with full occupancy in general beds is the Guadalajara Regional Military Hospital, 77% occupied in Ameca Regional and 69% at Real San José.

Adjustments to the measures issued by the State Government’s Specialized Board of Health were made official. In the new measures published in the Official Newspaper, the maximum number of people that can be in commercial premises with an area of ​​4,000 square meters or more was increased from 300 to 750 people. It is maintained that the capacity cannot be greater than 50% of the max occupancy that each business license allows.

In nightclubs and bars, it was specified that the customer service hours in the hotel bars will be until 1:00 AM. In the operation of rooms for events, it is maintained that they should not have a capacity greater than 300 people in open spaces and 200 people in closed spaces, but the density of occupation was increased to one person for every four square meters, previously it was one person for every seven meters.

The document details that the modifications were endorsed at a Board meeting, held last week, after analyzing various requests made by different establishments.

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rises to 190,604

Mexico’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported 2,734 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 247 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally to 2,128,600 infections and 190,604 deaths.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count because of a lack of wide-scale testing.