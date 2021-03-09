Kim Kuzma and Enrique De Allende Perform at The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Vallarta’s Queen of Song, Kim Kuzma, joins singer extraordinaire, Enrique De Allende, for a fabulous night of music at The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puerto Vallarta on Thursday, March 11th at 8:30 pm. This special concert was originally planned for last March, but the Covid pandemic forced the performance to be postponed.

Due to a 30% capacity limitation, seating priority will be given to ticket holders from last year. This is the 1st rescheduled Concert. If you are holding tickets from last year and are unable to attend the March 11th performance, you will have another opportunity to reschedule for next season. They are hoping to add another performance in January 2022 for the many visitors that weren’t able to come this season. After seating ticket holders on March 11th, the remaining (70 seats total), tickets will be sold to those waiting in line outside.

Kim Kuzma has been thrilling audiences for nearly two decades with her popular shows at The Palm Cabaret and other Zona Romantica entertainment venues. As an Award-Winning, Canadian artist, Kim continues to garner both praise and new fans in Puerto Vallarta and beyond.

Enrique’s powerful voice is like none other and he continues to make a name for himself in the music world, with his spectacular talent. Born in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Enrique de Allende has been singing all his life. After majoring in music at university, he went on to study with Seth Riggs and more recently with the renowned David Foster.

And if you’ve been fortunate enough to hear Kim and Enrique sing together, you know that you won’t want to miss this show! They will perform breathtaking solos as well as thrilling duets like David Foster’s, “The Prayer.” Joining Kim and Enrique will be Vallarta singer and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero, who will perform “Time to Say Goodbye” with Enrique. The amazing acoustics of the church will certainly add another exciting musical dynamic to this fabulous night of song.

Join Kim Kuzma and Enrique De Allende along with their special guest star, Effie Passero for “Duo Voces” at The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Hidalgo 370, Proyecto escola, Centro, 48300, Puerto Vallarta ) Thursday, March 11th at 8:30 pm. Please remember that you MUST present your original tickets from last season to be seated first. Once those ticket holders are seated, there will be some room for those waiting outside. Don’t miss this superb night of musical celebration in Vallarta’s historic church, The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to the church.