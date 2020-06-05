COVID-19 is spreading in Puerto Vallarta, 126 cases added in 24-hours

While the Federal Government of Mexico did not report any new cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta for Thursday, June 5, the Jalisco Health Secretariat reported an increase of 126 new cases in Puerto Vallarta, increasing from 276 to 402 on Thursday.

The discrepancy in the numbers comes from the COVID Laboratory of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) in Puerto Vallarta, test results that are not included in the federal report but is the laboratory doing the most COVID-19 tests in the city.

The Federal Government only reports COVID-19 cases detected in public hospitals and clinics, not private hospitals or laboratories, making the true number of infections impossible to track as Puerto Vallarta begins to ask tourists to return to the city.

Dr. Jesús Aarón Curiel Beltrán, in charge of diagnostics at UdeG, pointed out that there are areas and neighborhoods in which there are more positive cases, however, “the reality is that as the sampling progresses, we realize that the virus is spreading” in the city.

According to the laboratory diagnoses, there are focused cases of higher incidence in the city, such as the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood or the Banus subdivision, in the Ixtapa, “but in general the distribution is not surprising that it is being done throughout the city, as our rector (from the University Center of the Coast), Dr. Jorge Tellez Lopez, also commented in an interview ”, explained Curiel Beltrán.