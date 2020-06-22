COVID-19 takes another 1,044 Mexican lives today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Sunday, June 21, that the number of cases accumulated by the new coronavirus in Mexico is 180,545, adding 5,343 new cases today, and also reported that the number of deaths related to this disease is 21,825, with 1,044 Mexican lives lost today.

It should be remembered that the numbers reported by the Ministry of Health each night are only cases of COVID-19 detected in the public healthcare systems, cases within private hospitals and testing at private laboratories are not reported by the Federal Government, so cases are much higher than being reported.

Yesterday, Jalsico reported 8,665 cases of COVID-19 and 441 deaths, while the Federal Government reported only reported 4,922 cases in the State, under-reporting 3,743 cases in Jalisco.

Puerto Vallarta reported a total of 645 COVID-19 cases, while the Federal Government only reported 429 cases, 216 less than the confirmed cases by the city.

During the daily press conference held in the National Palace, José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology, explained the technical report on the progress of COVID-19 in the country and Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, answered some questions from the media.

In the presentation, Alomía indicated the states most vulnerable to the virus during this health crisis were Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Baja California with a higher number of cases. On the other hand, Zacatecas, Baja California, and Colima are the safest when showing the lowest epidemiological incidence curves, and he said that of the 180,545 total cases, 24,225 are active, that is, those that cases that are still ill and considered contagious.

According to data provided by the World Health Organization ( WHO ), the region of the Americas is the one that contributed the most cases in the world in the last 14 days with 54.8%, this has been the reality for some time, while Europe was the area with more new cases in the month of April and part of May. Now, the region with the second-highest number of new cases is the Middle East with 14.3%, while Europe contributed 13.06% of new cases in the last 14 days.

The accumulated rate of the last 14 days also indicates that there are states in Mexico that have shown a slight decrease compared to the previous 14-day period. This indicates that these states will probably have a closer reopening than large cities such as CDMX, Puebla, or Jalisco.