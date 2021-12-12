COVID-19 traffic light in Mexico: 27 states will be green and five yellow over Christmas holiday

The Ministry of Health (SSa) updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) on Friday, which will be in force from December 13 to 26.

Through the official page, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:

In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be no state for the eighth consecutive time since the “third wave” began. The last were Colima, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, two months ago.

Likewise, there will not be any entity in the color “orange” or high risk for the third time in a row, after Baja California managed to change its status after a couple of months.

On the contrary, the color “green” (low risk) will be almost the entire country with 27 entities , the same number as two weeks ago:: Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, State of Mexico , Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here

This means that the only five that will be colored “yellow” (moderate risk) are the states of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, and Sonora.

Three of the yellow states are located in the northwestern region of the country, sharing the border with the United States, which means that there is a high rate of mobility, not to mention the presence of irregular migration. In addition, in the case of Baja California Sur, it has several of the most visited beach destinations.

The four elements evaluated to determine the color of the traffic light in each entity are the percentage of occupation of beds in intensive care, percentage of positive cases of coronavirus; the trend of occupied beds, and trend of positive cases; that is, the expected behavior based on the current numbers, and which is calculated by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt ).

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN