COVID-19 traffic light in Mexico: 27 states will be green and five yellow over Christmas holiday

The Ministry of Health (SSa) updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) on Friday, which will be in force from December 13 to 26.
Through the official page, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:
In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be no state for the eighth consecutive time since the “third wave” began. The last were Colima, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, two months ago.
Likewise, there will not be any entity in the color “orange” or high risk for the third time in a row, after Baja California managed to change its status after a couple of months.
On the contrary, the color “green” (low risk) will be almost the entire country with 27 entities , the same number as two weeks ago:: Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, State of Mexico , Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
This means that the only five that will be colored “yellow” (moderate risk) are the states of Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, and Sonora.
Three of the yellow states are located in the northwestern region of the country, sharing the border with the United States, which means that there is a high rate of mobility, not to mention the presence of irregular migration. In addition, in the case of Baja California Sur, it has several of the most visited beach destinations.
The four elements evaluated to determine the color of the traffic light in each entity are the percentage of occupation of beds in intensive care, percentage of positive cases of coronavirus; the trend of occupied beds, and trend of positive cases; that is, the expected behavior based on the current numbers, and which is calculated by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt ).
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- 400 people evacuated due to earthquake in Puerto Vallarta At 10:04 am, the Seismic Monitoring System of the Jalisco Civil Protection and Firefighters State Unit detected an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 with an epicenter in Puerto Vallarta, which had a slight perception in some areas of the municipality. The officers of the State Unit carried out various monitoring tours without identifying, so…
- COVID-19 traffic light in Mexico: 27 states will be green and five yellow over Christmas holiday The Ministry of Health (SSa) updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) on Friday, which will be in force from December 13 to 26. Through the official page, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows: In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be…
- Whale watching season begins in Puerto Vallarta The whale watching season has begun with it the opportunity to appreciate the largest mammals in the world in one of the most beautiful bays on the planet. Despite the fact that this year the whales arrived early in the Bay of Banderas, which includes the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and…
- U.S asks citizens not to travel to Mexico due to COVID-19 risks Faced with the December holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the United States Department of State asked its citizens to avoid trips to Mexico, after updating its alert. Due to the high contagion of COVID-19 in Mexico, the alert level issued by the State Department is level 3, and Americans…
- Booster vaccines for seniors will begin next week in Puerto Vallarta The application of COVID-19 booster vaccines, being the third dose, for people 60 and over will be carried out next week in Puerto Vallarta. The vaccination day will start on Monday 13, will continue on Tuesday 14, and will close on Wednesday, December 15, and will allow seniors to receive a booster and for laggers…