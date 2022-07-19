Crocodile attacks two American tourists taking a night swim in Puerto Vallarta

The Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two people were attacked by a crocodile in the tourist destination, resulting in both injuries, and were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

According to Jalisco Civil Protection, the attack happened on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, when a crocodile attacked two people.

One of the victims was a 24-year-old man who was swimming in the sea at night when the animal attacked, so a companion also entered to help him.

The man who was swimming, Civil Protection points out, presented injuries to both legs, right arm, chest, and abdomen. While his companion was injured in the right arm and in the right groin area.

The two injured were American tourists, originally from Colorado, and after the first medical attention, they were transferred to a private hospital in Puerto Vallarta.

It is advisable not to swim at night in Puerto Vallarta, as crocodile attacks are not uncommon around the bay and typically occur at night.

