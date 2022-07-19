The Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two people were attacked by a crocodile in the tourist destination, resulting in both injuries, and were taken to a hospital for medical attention.
According to Jalisco Civil Protection, the attack happened on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, when a crocodile attacked two people.
One of the victims was a 24-year-old man who was swimming in the sea at night when the animal attacked, so a companion also entered to help him.
The man who was swimming, Civil Protection points out, presented injuries to both legs, right arm, chest, and abdomen. While his companion was injured in the right arm and in the right groin area.
The two injured were American tourists, originally from Colorado, and after the first medical attention, they were transferred to a private hospital in Puerto Vallarta.
It is advisable not to swim at night in Puerto Vallarta, as crocodile attacks are not uncommon around the bay and typically occur at night.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Crocodile attacks two American tourists taking a night swim in Puerto Vallarta The Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two people were attacked by a crocodile in the tourist destination, resulting in both injuries, and were taken to a hospital for medical attention. According to Jalisco Civil Protection, the attack happened on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, when a crocodile attacked two people.…
- Estelle downgraded to a tropical storm, landslides in Puerto Vallarta Located about 690 km southwest of Cabo San Luca, Baja California Sur, Estelle has been downgraded to a tropical storm and due to its distance from the coast, it will no longer affect Mexican territory, according to the National Weather Service. Despite its weakening, Estelle will continue to cause heavy rains (50 to 75 mm)…
- Third autopsy report on the death of Debanhi Escobar just leaves more questions Investigators said Monday that another autopsy of a young woman whose mysterious death shocked Mexico has shown that she died of asphyxia by suffocation due to “obstruction of respiratory orifices.” The autopsy results did not specify what had blocked her nose and mouth. The 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was found dead in April in a partly-filled…
- New survey shows more people consider Puerto Vallarta unsafe in the past three months Insecurity continues to be one of the issues that most worries Mexicans, since more and more citizens feel less safe in the locality where they live. According to the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU) prepared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) last June, 67.4% of the population over 18 years of…
- 45 employees at Puerto Vallarta City Hall tested positive for COVID Covid 19 infections within the Puerto Vallarta city hall are increasing since currently, 45 workers are disabled due to having tested positive. “Right now we have a total of 45 city council employees who have Covid, many of them are already on their way out, but they are employees who are out of circulation because…