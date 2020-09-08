Cuale Cultural Center in Puerto Vallarta is Reopening with Free Workshops

Puerto Vallarta prepares to open artistic workshops offered by the municipal government, through the Vallarta Institute of Culture (IVC), based at the Cuale Cultural Center.

The 13 workshops will be offered free of charge, with the exception of material costs, at the cultural center during the months of September to December.

The director of the IVC, Marina de los Santos Álvarez, specified that the municipal government understands culture as a universal right and seeks to guarantee free access of all people to goods and cultural works.

“Understanding the moment of crisis that we are going through at all levels, today more than ever, we believe that it is essential to channel our emotions, talents, concerns, skills, and abilities with artistic-cultural tools to have a better quality of life,” said De los Santos.

The workshops offered by the Cuale Cultural Center are: photography, piano, guitar (beginners and advanced), painting (children and adults), drumming, engraving, terracotta, sculpture, singing, Latin American instruments, and theater. In all cases, places will be limited and hours staggered.

People interested in attending the workshops must observe and comply with the health protocols required by the “new normal”, such as: use of face masks, temperature registration prior to admission, use of antibacterial gel and healthy distance between students.

The director of the IVC explained that since last week the institute’s staff has been working on the adaptation and deep cleaning of the workshop rooms and administrative offices, in accordance with the sanitary measures established in the Action Protocol against COVID-19 for Culture and Entertainment of the Government of the State of Jalisco.

Registration is open from Monday, September 7 at the IVC offices on the island of the Cuale River, from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. More information on schedules, instructors and requirements is available on the institutional social networks of the Municipal Government, the Instituto Vallarta de Cultura and Canal del Puerto.