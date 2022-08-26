VACATION RENTALS

Cuba sends soldiers to Mexico instead of doctors for fear that specialists would defect to US

August 26, 2022
The specialist doctors that Cuba sent to Mexico are actually military, assured Javier Larrondo, president of Prisoners Defenders International, because the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel fears that the real doctors will try to defect to the United States to request asylum.

At a press conference . . .


