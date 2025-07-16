Puerto Vallarta and Mexico News Roundup: News You Need to Know for July 16, 2025

Catch up on today’s top Puerto Vallarta news and key developments from across Mexico in one quick read. From booming summer tourism on the Pacific coast and new housing measures in Mexico City to safety alerts for flooded roads and breaking security updates in Chiapas, this roundup has you covered. Click each link for the full story and stay informed as your day wraps up for July 16, 2025.
Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trends Shine in Summer 2025
By Ian Hayden Parker | Puerto Vallarta News | July 16, 2025
Explore Puerto Vallarta tourism trends this summer 2025 as Mexican travelers flock to the coast, fueled by new airline routes and authentic cultural experiences. Read full story
Arrest Made in Murder of Traditional Doctor in Chiapas
By Ian Hayden Parker | Chiapas | July 16, 2025
The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of a woman accused in the murder of a traditional doctor in Zinacantán, following a July 13 attack. Read full story
Is Monterrey’s nearshoring boom over? Vacant industrial space has tripled this year
By Ian Hayden Parker | Monterrey, Real Estate | July 16, 2025
Vacant industrial space in Monterrey reached over 1 million m², tripling from last year as developers pause amid weaker demand and trade uncertainty. Read full story
Mexico City launches Bando 1 to tackle gentrification and rising rents
By Ian Hayden Parker | Mexico City, Real Estate | July 16, 2025
Mexico City rolled out Bando 1 today to tackle gentrification with 14 housing measures aimed at stabilizing rents, expanding affordable housing, and defending tenant rights. Read full story
Costco will be coming to Zacatecas with its first branch in the state
By Ian Hayden Parker | Zacatecas City | July 16, 2025
Costco Wholesale confirmed plans to open its first store in Zacatecas after meetings with state officials, sparking excitement among fans of the wholesale club. Read full story
Mexico City rental fraud risks grow as listings disappear
By Ian Hayden Parker | Mexico City, Real Estate | July 16, 2025
A report finds that one in three CDMX rental listings aren’t actually available, highlighting scams and urging renters to verify listings before signing. Read full story
Civil Protection in Puerto Vallarta shares safety tips for flooded roads
By Ian Hayden Parker | Puerto Vallarta News, Weather | July 16, 2025
Civil Protection warns drivers how to assess risks and stay safe during heavy‑rain flooding on local roads. Read full story
Meteorologist warns accelerated Pacific warming could fuel stronger hurricanes
By Ian Hayden Parker | Puerto Vallarta News, Weather, Hurricane | July 16, 2025
Accelerating warming of Pacific waters may fuel stronger tropical cyclones near Jalisco and Nayarit this hurricane season. Read full story
Oaxaca cocaine seizure nets 559 kilos and four arrests
By Ian Hayden Parker | Oaxaca | July 16, 2025
A navy‑led operation off the Gulf of Tehuantepec intercepted 559 kg of suspected cocaine, arrested four people, and impounded their vessel. Read full story
Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto Brings Sinaloa Craft Brewers to Mazatlán
By Ian Hayden Parker | Mazatlán, Events | July 16, 2025
On August 9, Mazatlán hosts the first Fiesta Cervecera del Puerto with 13 Sinaloa breweries, tastings, talks, and music. Read full story
Mazatlán expects strong summer tourism despite security worries
By Ian Hayden Parker | Mazatlán | July 16, 2025
Hoteliers report 80% occupancy for the season but call for stronger security measures amid Sinaloa violence. Read full story
Second Mega sargassum cleanup campaign in Cancún set for July 19
By Ian Hayden Parker | Cancún | July 16, 2025
The Benito Juárez City Council is recruiting hundreds of volunteers to clear “fake news” algae this weekend. Read full story
Cancún hotel occupancy tops 72.5% this summer
By Ian Hayden Parker | Cancún | July 16, 2025
Over 70,000 visitors have arrived so far, boosting the local economy in Mexico’s top vacation spot. Read full story
New study names Cancún most disappointing destination
By Ian Hayden Parker | Cancún | July 16, 2025
Tourists cite safety issues, scams, and high prices in the latest Radical Storage ranking of global letdowns. Read full story
Juvenile Guadalupe fur seal released after rehabilitation
By Ian Hayden Parker | Baja California Sur | July 16, 2025
Profepa returned a young fur seal to the wild and fitted it with a satellite tracker after 12 weeks of care. Read full story
Updated Mexico tsunami preparedness guide released
By Ian Hayden Parker | Mexico News, Weather | July 16, 2025
Coastal communities from Oaxaca to Mazatlán get new tips to prepare for rare but dangerous tsunami events. Read full story
Travelers face delays at Ameca Bridge checkpoint
By Ian Hayden Parker | Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta News | July 16, 2025
The new National Guard checkpoint is turning a 15‑minute drive into up to an hour—allow extra travel time. Read full story
Puerto Vallarta garbage fines aim to boost compliance
By Ian Hayden Parker | Puerto Vallarta News | July 16, 2025
Councilman Christian Bravo Carbajal proposes fines for out‑of‑schedule trash drop‑offs alongside a public awareness campaign. Read full story
First Environmental Monitoring Center in Cancún to fight illegal dumping
By Ian Hayden Parker | Cancún | July 16, 2025
Launching in 2026 with 5 million pesos, the new center aims to cut illegal dumping by 60% and illegal fishing by 70%. Read full story