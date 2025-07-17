Puerto Vallarta News Roundup – Extortion Scams, Infrastructure Updates, Festivals and More

Our Daily Puerto Vallarta Roundup delivers a lively, bite‑sized digest of everything you need to know about our city today—community announcements, weather and traffic alerts, cultural happenings, business updates and practical tips—all in one place with links to the full stories. It’s the quickest way to stay in the loop…

A chilling virtual extortion plot in the El Caloso neighborhood tricked a 12‑year‑old out of his home and pressured his family to pay a 250,000‑peso ransom (they managed to deposit just 20,000 pesos before authorities intervened). The minor was safely recovered, and police are now investigating the gang behind the call-based scam.

Cofepris has flagged unsafe bacteria levels at Playa del Cuale, Playa Camarones and Playa Mismaloya, warning swimmers of elevated fecal enterococci counts. Visitors should steer clear of these beaches until further testing confirms safe conditions.

To tackle increasing human–crocodile encounters along riverbanks, the state government convened a working table on human–crocodile relations. Stakeholders from wildlife experts to local tour operators are drafting new protocols to protect both residents and the American crocodile.

Community and Infrastructure

SEAPAL Vallarta crews completed emergency repairs after a sinkhole opened on Camichín Street, the result of an aging drinking‑water pipe burst. While service is restored, engineers will continue monitoring nearby streets for further subsidence.

Merchants at the Cuale River market remain uneasy as heavy rains swell the river just steps from their stalls. Reinforced barriers installed after a 2021 bridge collapse have held so far, but traders are urging municipal support to strengthen flood defenses.

Mayor Luis Munguía’s administration has greenlit four new public works projects: a revamped pier roof, street repaving in Zona Centro, a protective dome for a local school and a key retaining wall along the Río Cuale embankment.

Health and Social Support

Deputy Yussara Canales González delivered a donation of 120 dialysis units to IMSS Clinic 42, ensuring uninterrupted treatment for patients with kidney failure. Each box contains eight bags, enough for one month of peritoneal dialysis for 120 residents.

Sports and Events

The Parkour Challenge Vallarta 2025 returned to the Malecón circuit, drawing local and visiting athletes for freestyle showcases and timed runs over iconic sculptures. Prize money and community‑built obstacles made this edition the biggest yet.

Next Sunday at Parota Park, Puerto Vallarta will mark the 10th anniversary of the Ceviche and Aguachile Festival. Over 40 seafood dishes, live music stages and family‑friendly activities will celebrate a decade of fresh coastal flavors.

Economy and Transport

Passenger numbers at Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports fell 1.6 percent in the first half of 2025 amid U.S. economic concerns, though domestic travel rose 8.8 percent, according to a report on Jalisco airport traffic.