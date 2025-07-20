Puerto Vallarta News Roundup for July 19, 2025

Our Daily Puerto Vallarta Roundup delivers a lively, bite‑sized digest of everything you need to know about our city today—community announcements, weather and traffic alerts, cultural happenings, business updates and practical tips—all in one place with links to the full stories. It’s the quickest way to stay in the loop…

From safety measures in convenience stores to renewed efforts in urban planning and environmental health, Puerto Vallarta had a full news day this Saturday. Local authorities, business leaders, and health officials are juggling challenges as the city moves deeper into the summer season—and tourism high tide.

Convenience Stores Tighten Rules Amid Robbery Concerns

In response to a rise in petty crime and coordinated thefts, local OXXO and 7-Eleven locations across Puerto Vallarta have begun restricting customer access to those wearing hats, sunglasses, masks, or motorcycle helmets. The policy, backed by the Metropolitan Security and Commerce Alliance and local law enforcement, is aimed at improving in-store surveillance and deterring armed robberies without alienating customers. While some visitors may see the rule as inconvenient, retailers say it’s a necessary step to ensure staff safety.

That concern proved warranted earlier in the day, when a restaurant owner was robbed at gunpoint in the Jardines de Vallarta neighborhood. The victim had just left a Banamex branch when assailants stole over 50,000 pesos in cash. Details of the robbery

Health Update: Mpox and Dengue in the Spotlight

The Jalisco State Health Department released updated data showing Puerto Vallarta now accounts for five of the state's 55 confirmed cases of Mpox. Authorities emphasize the importance of rapid testing, isolation, and education to reduce stigma and transmission risk.

Meanwhile, there’s a glimmer of good news: dengue infections in Jalisco have dropped nearly 30 percent in the last week. Health officials attribute this to ongoing fumigation efforts, community cleanup days, and public outreach campaigns. Read more

Dirty Beaches Threaten Local Economy

The beaches of Mismaloya, Cuale, and Camarones—popular with both locals and tourists—have tested above national pollution thresholds, according to Mexico’s COFEPRIS. The announcement triggered concern among hoteliers and restaurateurs, who fear the news could impact bookings and foot traffic during the city’s busiest travel months.

In response, local business owners are mobilizing cleanup campaigns and pressing municipal leaders for a sustainable solution. The goal, they say, is not only to improve water quality but also to restore confidence in Puerto Vallarta’s coastal image. Full story

Revitalization Plans Gain Momentum

Efforts to modernize and manage growth in Puerto Vallarta continue to evolve. Local entrepreneurs and civic leaders held a review session of the Territorial Planning Plan, a roadmap that addresses zoning, wastewater treatment, and resource management. Stakeholders emphasized the need to create legal certainty for new developments while preserving the city’s ecological and cultural assets. More here

Meanwhile, the Historic Center of Puerto Vallarta is undergoing a community-driven revival. Residents and authorities are collaborating on licensing standards, pedestrian safety, and the maintenance of public spaces—part of a wider push to protect the area’s historic charm. Read about the initiative

One of the clearest examples of that revitalization came today at the 5 de Diciembre Market, where over 50 volunteers joined Mayor Luis Munguía in a deep-cleaning operation. The initiative not only restored the iconic space’s vibrancy but also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting traditional markets. View the coverage

As Puerto Vallarta contends with rising health concerns, safety threats, and environmental challenges, it also shows signs of resilience—fueled by community action, public-private cooperation, and a vision to preserve the city's heritage while securing its future.