Puerto Vallarta News Roundup Today – July 18, 2025

Our Daily Puerto Vallarta Roundup delivers a lively, bite‑sized digest of everything you need to know about our city today—community announcements, weather and traffic alerts, cultural happenings, business updates and practical tips—all in one place with links to the full stories. It’s the quickest way to stay in the loop…

Our Daily Puerto Vallarta Roundup delivers a lively, bite‑sized digest of everything you need to know about our city today—community announcements, weather and traffic alerts, cultural happenings, business updates and practical tips—all in one place with links to the full stories. It’s the quickest way to stay in the loop without wading through dozens of pages, so you can enjoy Puerto Vallarta informed and ready for whatever the day brings.

This Puerto Vallarta news roundup covers today’s top stories—from the inaugural flight greeted by mariachi to the Malecón survey, dengue alert lift and more.

Today brought a mix of tourism milestones, community initiatives and public‑safety updates across Puerto Vallarta. Here’s your Puerto Vallarta news roundup.

Passengers on the inaugural Morelia–Puerto Vallarta flight were greeted by a live mariachi band as Volaris launched thrice‑weekly Airbus A320 service from Morelia. The celebration at Puerto Vallarta International Airport follows a 12.6 percent surge in domestic travelers—surpassing 1.5 million users in the first half of 2025. Airport administrator Omar Torres Grajeda said the new route meets growing demand and underscores GAP’s continued investment in infrastructure.

City officials have opened the My Malecón Reborn survey, inviting residents, business owners and visitors to share ideas on lighting, green spaces, security and public art along the iconic waterfront. Organizers hope to gather hundreds of responses to guide upgrades from Playa Los Muertos to Los Arcos while preserving the Malecón’s character.

Local chambers of commerce revived talks on a Pacific coast tourist train linking Puerto Vallarta with Mazatlán and Acapulco. The proposed route would span more than 45 destinations along Mexico’s coast, boosting job creation and cultural tourism. Detailed studies are under way to assess track conditions and station placements.

After five weeks of targeted efforts—including fumigation, larvicide treatments and community outreach—health authorities have lifted the dengue alert in Puerto Vallarta. No new cases or hospitalizations have been reported. The health department urges residents to eliminate standing water to keep mosquitos at bay as the rainy season continues.

In a joint operation, law enforcement and wildlife officials seized Kiri Kiri, a seven‑month‑old lioness spotted walking on a leash downtown. Authorities say the animal was unlicensed and posed a public‑safety risk. Puerto Vallarta Council vets will assess her health before deciding on rehabilitation or relocation.

A routine parasailing excursion ended in chaos when the cable broke, sending a tourist soaring out of control above the bay. Bystanders captured the incident on video near the Malecon boardwalk. No serious injuries were reported, but port authorities have grounded the operator pending a full safety audit.

Seven municipalities in Jalisco and Nayarit have united under the Heart of the Pacific tourism brand, aiming to promote coordinated marketing, infrastructure investment and joint events across the corridor. Officials say the initiative will spotlight destinations from Cabo Corrientes to Bahía de Banderas and attract new visitors this fall.

Stay tuned to Vallarta Daily for more on these stories and the latest developments shaping our city.