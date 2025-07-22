Puerto Vallarta News Roundup for July 21, 2025

Puerto Vallarta saw a mix of environmental, infrastructure and tourism developments on July 21, 2025, as local authorities and businesses worked to address beach contamination, expand medical services, improve mobility, and welcome a fresh wave of visitors and residents. Here’s your roundup of today’s top stories: Officials from Seapal Vallarta have…

Puerto Vallarta saw a mix of environmental, infrastructure and tourism developments on July 21, 2025, as local authorities and businesses worked to address beach contamination, expand medical services, improve mobility, and welcome a fresh wave of visitors and residents. Here’s your roundup of today’s top stories:

Officials from Seapal Vallarta have resumed water testing at three key swimming spots, collecting samples at Mismaloya, Camarones and the Cuale River mouth to update fecal contamination levels. The move follows elevated readings that led to a temporary closure, and aims to guide cleanup efforts and keep swimmers safe. Read more in Seapal to Test Water at Three Contaminated Beaches in Puerto Vallarta.

Bacteriological analysis at Olas Altas Beach revealed high concentrations of enterococcus faecalis, prompting Cofepris to raise a red flag and ban swimming. Calls are growing for urgent repairs to the drainage leak near Constitución and 5 de Febrero streets, which funnels polluted wastewater into the Cuale tributary. Details here: Olas Altas Beach pollution prompts red flag at Puerto Vallarta.

Health officials confirmed that construction of the new teaching hospital won’t begin until 2026, allowing time for final design work and budget approvals. Once built, the facility will double the region’s capacity and link with the University of Guadalajara for medical training. More on this project in Puerto Vallarta teaching hospital construction to start in 2026.

Tourism numbers are on the rise, with the summer season posting projected double‑digit growth. Hotel occupancy has climbed to around 80 percent, and local businesses are reporting higher revenues as holidaymakers flock back to the bay. Get the figures in Puerto Vallarta summer tourism rebounds with projected double‑digit growth.

Urban planners highlighted the city’s ongoing transformation, including the new Mismaloya pier, the Las Juntas interchange upgrade, and recognition as a World Tree City. These projects aim to boost mobility, enhance green spaces and support sustainable tourism. Explore the vision in Puerto Vallarta transformation boosts mobility and sustainability.

Finally, for those considering a move south of the border, retirees from the US and Canada are finding Puerto Vallarta’s mix of climate, community and amenities hard to resist. From coastal living to cultural events, discover why so many are choosing life here in Living the Expat Life in Puerto Vallarta: Why US and Canadian Retirees Love It.

Stay with Vallarta Daily for continuing coverage of these stories and more as they develop.