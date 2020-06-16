Days before leaving office, previous government of Mexico released millions to drug cartels

A month before López Obrador won the presidential election in Mexico, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) released nearly 722 bank accounts linked to drug trafficking.

On June 4, 2018, an order that came from the top of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit ( SHCP ), asked to unlock almost $18 million US dollars and $100 million pesos from the accounts of individuals and companies linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, the CJNG, and other criminal organizations.