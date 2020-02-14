“De Corazón para el Mundo” exhibition opens in Puerto Vallarta

The inauguration of the traveling exhibition “De Corazón para el Mundo” (From the Heart for the World), with 29 pieces, took place in Puerto Vallarta.

According to the information provided, the campaign to promote the Magical Towns is promoted by the Ministry of Tourism (Secturjal) together with the University Center of the Coast (CuCosta), entrepreneurs, local artists, and the Municipal Government.

The exhibition is located along the Malecon of Puerto Vallarta and will continue until March 28.

The creative artists of the exhibition are from Vallarta, 12 are the works of the municipality, in addition to including 8 hearts from Tlaquepaque and 9 are from magical towns in the state.

The head of Tourism and Economic Development of the City Council, Ramón González Lomelí, said during the inauguration, that the municipal government supports all the actions that reinforce the tourism promotion of Puerto Vallarta.

Jorge Téllez López, rector of CuCosta, highlighted the support action by the different institutions to achieve the cultural event and achieve a better rapprochement between citizens and the different organizations.

The representative of the university institution mentioned that this project started in the municipality of Tlaquepaque, and now gives Puerto Vallarta a more attractive offering while boosting local artists.

Willehaldo Saavedra González, general director of Regional Tourism Development of the Secturjal, stressed that efforts to promote the tourist destinations of the state of Jalisco, such as Vallarta, continue as it is the most important destination in the Pacific and this may be a sample for other destinations.

“I believe that art belongs to all of us, and one possibility of making access to art and culture much more equitable is to fill public spaces with content that truly serve contemplation,” he said.

According to official information, the artist, Federico de León Vega, thanked on behalf of the artists involved, the municipal and state authorities and the other institutions that promoted the project for letting them participate in this event.