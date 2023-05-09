DEA’s ‘Operation Last Mile’ Targets Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – On Friday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) disclosed the outcomes of “Operation Last Mile,” a year-long nationwide campaign aimed at individuals linked to the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels who are involved in distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine within the U.S. and on social media platforms.

The primary operational objective of the DEA is to dismantle the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels, Mexican-based cartels that are largely responsible for the influx of fentanyl and methamphetamine that is leading to widespread fatalities in the United States. In its latest operation, the DEA identified and targeted distribution networks spanning the U.S., linked to these Mexican cartels. The operation shed light on how these cartels employ local violent street gangs, various criminal groups and individuals to inundate American communities with substantial quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, thereby escalating addiction, violence, and mortality rates. It also revealed that these cartels and their affiliates leverage social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Wire, and Wickr for logistics coordination and victim outreach.

“Operation Last Mile,” which took place from May 1, 2022, to May 1, 2023, consisted of 1,436 nationwide investigations. These investigations were carried out in cooperation with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, resulting in 3,337 arrests and the confiscation of nearly 44 million fentanyl pills, over 6,500 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 91,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 8,497 firearms, and assets exceeding $100 million. The seizures of fentanyl powder and pills are equivalent to almost 193 million lethal doses of fentanyl, potentially saving innumerable lives from drug overdoses. A significant portion of these investigations, over 1,100 cases, involved social media applications and encrypted communication platforms.

DEA Administrator Milgram expressed grave concern over the usage of American social media platforms by the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels to execute their operations, distribute drugs, and contact potential victims. When their actions result in fatalities, they simply move on to other potential victims within the vast pool of social media users.

The DEA’s El Paso Division conducted 114 investigations, resulting in 235 arrests and seizure of close to 2 million fentanyl pills, 87 pounds of fentanyl powder, 974 pounds of methamphetamine, 278 firearms, and over $4 million in assets. The fentanyl seizures alone amount to more than 3 million lethal doses, thereby protecting communities across New Mexico and 17 counties of West Texas. Notably, 71 cases involved social media platforms and 51 cases utilized encrypted communication platforms.

Greg Millard, Special Agent in Charge, praised the dedication of the DEA’s El Paso Division in striving to create safer and healthier communities. He reiterated their commitment to the cause, vowing to continue until the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels are defeated.

“Operation Last Mile” exemplifies the DEA’s strategy of using network-based tactics to neutralize members and affiliates of the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels within the U.S. and globally, halt the flow of fentanyl, and protect American lives. In April 2023, the DEA and its federal partners announced the indictment of 28 members and affiliates of the Sinaloa Cartel operating in Mexico, China, and Central America, including the Cartel’s leaders known as the “Chapitos.”

