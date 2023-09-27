Decapitated Body Found in Puerto Vallarta Sparks Investigation

PUERTO VALLARTA - In a shocking development, a decapitated body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon in the southern region of Puerto Vallarta. As of now, the identity of the individual and the cause of death remain undetermined.
The local authorities were alerted to the gruesome discovery through a 911 report, prompting an immediate response from the police. On arriving at the specified location on the road leading to Canopy River, officers found the decapitated body, which was visibly being preyed upon by animals.
After the police's initial examination, the State Prosecutor's Office personnel arrived . . .
