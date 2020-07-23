Dengue cases in Jalisco double from last year

In addition to COVID-19, Jalisco is plagued by another crisis that is intensifying: that of dengue.

Up to the last report, cases increased by 125, bringing the total to 1,203 cases, which is double that of last year at this point of the season. In 2019, on the same date, there were 581 cases.

There are also 6,796 probable cases and one confirmed death, while there are six under study and eight discarded.

The Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ) has invested 117.4 million pesos (MDP) to prevent and control the proliferation of the transmitting mosquito.

Jalisco remains in the first place of cases in the nation. Below is Veracruz with 934 and Michoacán with 671.

According to projections, Jalisco will have, in the worst case scenario, 18,000 affected by dengue this year.

To prevent dengue fever from proliferating, Salud Jalisco stresses that places, where water accumulates, must be cleaned from home, as they serve as breeding grounds for the mosquito.

They add that it is important to do it with the vases, basins, cisterns, water tanks, buckets, pots, and any container that can store water.