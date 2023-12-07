Dengue Cases in Puerto Vallarta Increase 65 Percent

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The municipalities within Health Region VIII, led by Puerto Vallarta, have experienced a significant rise in dengue cases in 2023, according to recent health reports. As of the latest update, there have been 38 confirmed cases of dengue in the region, with Puerto Vallarta accounting for 36 of these cases, representing a staggering 94 percent of the total.

This increase marks a concerning trend in the region, which recorded only 22 cases a month ago, 21 of which were in Puerto Vallarta and one in Tomatlán. The data reveals a 65 percent surge . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.