Dengue Cases in Puerto Vallarta Surge by 125%

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - According to recent data released by the Jalisco Ministry of Health, confirmed dengue cases in Puerto Vallarta have surged by a staggering 125%, increasing from 4 to 9 instances. This significant uptick has set off alarm bells among local health authorities, already implementing containment protocols for probable cases.

Despite stringent confirmatory tests that have ruled out up to 90% of probable dengue infections, the growing number of confirmed cases has heightened concerns. Jaime Álvarez Zayas, Director of the VIII Health Region of the SSJ, reported that new epidemiological control measures have been implemented, mainly . . .

