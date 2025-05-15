Dengue Fever Contained in Puerto Vallarta After Targeted Four-Week Campaign

Puerto Vallarta health authorities announce no new dengue cases in the past week after a four-week fogging and breeding-site elimination campaign, but warn that rainy season risks remain.

Puerto Vallarta health authorities have successfully halted the local transmission of dengue fever, with no new cases reported over the past week. The milestone comes after four weeks of intensive, focused efforts to extinguish the Aedes aegypti mosquito population and break the chain of infection.

Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of the VIII Health Region, confirmed the containment during a press briefing . . .