Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Mexican peso, often dubbed the "excessive weight" by some, celebrated its best year in over three decades in 2023. Closing at 16.9540 units per dollar, the currency experienced a remarkable cumulative gain of 12.9%, marking its strongest annual performance since data collection began in 1989, according to information from Econ, a subsidiary of LSEG.

Added to record inflation, foreigners living on US Dollars in Mexico paid nearly 20% more to live in Mexico during 2023.

The unprecedented strength of the peso in 2023 left many analysts and experts astonished . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.