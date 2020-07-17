DIF Vallarta brings food assistance to 2,275 families

The Municipal DIF System of Puerto Vallarta, chaired by Candelaria Tovar de Dávalos, continues to provide care and support to families in Puerto Vallarta who need it most, through different programs. On this occasion, 2,275 families with children enrolled in the ‘School Breakfasts’ program run by the Food Assistance Program.

During a period of six days, each family of these minors received an endowment of fruit as a complement to the support given to them during the months of March, April, May, June, and July.

Previously, the parents or guardians of the children received a package with fruit, milk, and cookies of various flavors, as part of the breakfast that was delivered daily in the 78 schools that belong to the program.

This is a program with federal and state resources that reaches the municipality through the DIF Jalisco System, with the municipal body being the entity in charge of identifying the most vulnerable children, through a socio-family study to provide them with the support. The children were registered the previous year since at the moment there are no new registrations.