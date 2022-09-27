Double arrival of international cruise ships to Puerto Vallarta on World Tourism Day

This Tuesday the 27th, World Tourism Day, a double arrival of international tourist cruise ships is registered at the Puerto Vallarta maritime terminal, which in fact marks the beginning of the high season for cruises.

These are two ships that coincided in their arrival at 8 in the morning, the Navigator of the Seas, which docked at pier one, and the Celebrity Solstice, at pier three.

Another arrival of the Carnival Panorama is scheduled for tomorrow, which closes this month’s activity, but in October the arrivals already increase significantly and for this reason, it is considered the beginning of the high season.

Navigator of the Seas is the fourth Voyager-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International. She was launched in 2002 and arrived with 3,490 passengers, in addition to being operated by 1,270 crew members. She is 311 meters long and displaces 142 thousand tons of gross weight.

Celebrity Solstice is the lead ship in the Solstice class of cruise ships operated by Celebrity Cruises. She was launched in 2008 and has a capacity for up to 2,850 passengers, although she arrived with 1,887, in addition to the fact that she has 1,180 crew members. She is 315 meters long and displaces 122 thousand tons.

Both add up to 5,377 passengers, which would tentatively leave an economic spill of close to $700,000 dollars between providers of tourist services in the destination. This is the only double arrival of cruise ships with passengers this month.

World Tourism Day

Get your bulky cameras ready, unfold your maps and make sure your fanny pack still fits snugly. World Tourism Day every September 27, raises awareness of the need for accessible tourism all over the planet.

World Tourism Day is the result of the work done by the UN’s specialized agency — the World Tourism Organization (WTO). If you’ve ever strolled through a charming, perfectly-preserved European village or town, you’ve probably seen the WTO at work. Boosting local economies and ensuring sustainable tourism are but a few of the benefits of the WTO.

More importantly, on World Tourism Day, the WTO makes sure that travel is accessible for everyone, including those with disabilities and folks with low-income. Whether you’re walking with a cane or rolling in a chair; the world is open for business to you and your friends. So, get traveling!

