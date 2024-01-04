Double Cruise Ship Arrival in Puerto Vallarta for the Third Consecutive Day

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - For the third consecutive day, Puerto Vallarta welcomed a double cruise ship arrival, adding to the vibrant tourism scene of this picturesque coastal city. The latest arrivals, the Carnival Panorama and the Emerald Princess, brought over 10,000 passengers and crew to this charming Mexican destination.

The Carnival Panorama, an impressive 324-meter-long cruise ship, made its grand entrance on Thursday morning as it docked at Pier 3 within the Administration of the Vallarta National Port System, Asipona Vallarta. Onboard, the vessel carried 4,713 passengers and 1,411 dedicated crew members, contributing . . .

