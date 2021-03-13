Dueling Drag Divas Entertain at The Palm Cabaret

Dueling Drag Divas, Emmy Award Winner Chi Chi Rones and NY TIMES Acclaimed Impressionist Jo Anna have returned to The Palm Cabaret and Bar for the 2020/2021 season with their All Live Singing! Comedy Drag Show.

This year’s Dueling Drag Divas show is once again full of surprises with numbers written and tailored specifically for the characters they portray. Always fresh and current, they bring new material to their audiences each season that keeps their Vallarta fans in stitches.

The Dynamic Duo performs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 p.m., singing hysterical spoofs of Cher, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton, Andrea Bocelli (in Italian), Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Judy Garland, Ursula from the Little Mermaid and more!

Both professional drag artists, Chi Chi and Joanna joined forces in P.V. on a whim…and their show Dueling Drag Divas instantly became a smash hit and fan favorite! Chi Chi and Joanna sing “live” and never lip-synch. With soaring voices and original comedy, they have become a favorite with Vallarta audiences. Their infamous and uncanny celebrity impersonations will leave you rolling in the aisles.

What started out on a whim, has turned into an extraordinary show with sold-out performances worldwide. The Divas are back with incredible singing, comedy, parodies and fabulous costumes! Totally unique and entertaining, this is definitely a show you’ll want to see.

The Dueling Drag Divas will perform in Vallarta on Wednesdays and Sundays through March at The Palm Cabaret.

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in the heart of the Puerto Vallarta Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at thepalmcabaret.com