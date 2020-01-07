Dwight Blake Entertainment Presents ‘The MoSoul Concert’

Dwight Blake has been traveling the world for over two decades performing Soul, Rhythm & Blues and Motown hits. He is bringing a full Concert Production of all those great Motown & Soul classics to Puerto Vallarta’s Teatro Theatre on Thursday, February 13.

The MoSoul Concert starring Dwight Blake, DeNita Asberry and Lady Zen, is one of those ‘can’t miss’ shows of the season. It is an exciting musical extravaganza that will include The Groove Brothers (live band), spectacular Backing Vocals, The Dream Voice Production Dancers and three amazing Headliners.

Dwight Blake is a fantastic entertainer who goes above and beyond to please his audience. His Mezzo Tenor voice, smooth style and charm guarantee a performance that audiences absolutely love. Having performed in Las Vegas, New York, South Beach, Canada and around the world as a Headliner at top venues on cruise ships, Dwight delivers a show!

Like many entertainers, Dwight got his start singing in church and his amazing talent has led him to international success. He has performed with stars like Barry Ivan White from The Platters, The Canadian Tenors and The Temptations, just to name a few

Joining Dwight for this musical spectacular will be DeNita Asberry singing favorites from Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and many more. DeNita and Dwight will perform stunning duets from stars like Lionel Ritchie & Diana Ross and Alicia Keys. DeNita has shared the stage with famous entertainers like Wayne Newton, Gladys Knight, The Righteous Brothers, Debbie Gibson, The Doobie Brothers, Jenifer Holiday and Billy Porter. She has worked in ‘Legends in Concert’ and other top Las Vegas shows. She is the consummate performer and you’ll be thrilled by her talent!

Also joining Dwight will be Lady Zen, the Mother of Lyric Fusion Poetry and the singer that Vallarta has been raving about! Lady Zen was raised on gospel music and moved on to the jazz circuits, hip hop, improv and singing the hits of female music legends. Vocally, she is a pro who knows how to draw you in with her expressive singing and thoughtful dialogue. She’ll perform her ‘Sade’ favorites and many more hits from top female singers. Lady Zen has a special way of thrilling her audience with her voice, her style and her groove.

The MoSoul Concert welcomes Hannah Brady, an American Dancer and vocalist who will serve as the vocal captain and has been a performer in Vallarta the past 2 seasons. Also part of the production is Choreography Director, Jenniffer Castro. Dancer, Choreographer and Producer in Venezuela, she has more than 20 years of experience in the artistic field.

The MoSoul Concert happens Thursday, Feb 13 at Teatro Vallarta, Calle Uruguay #184, Colonia 5 De Diciembre (with doors opening at 6:30 pm). Tickets are available now. For more information go to: http//www.facebook.com/themosoulconcert and for tickets go to: http://www.teatrovallarta.com/the-Mosoul-concert/teatro-vallarta/2020/02/. Don’t miss this remarkable musical event. With so much incredible talent in one show, this is sure to be a world class concert.