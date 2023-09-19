Early High Season Anticipated for Puerto Vallarta Tourism

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Local hoteliers are bracing for a robust end-of-year surge in tourist arrivals, a welcome boost following a challenging summer season. Álvaro Garci-arce Monraz, the president of Puerto Vallarta's Hotel and Motel Association, shared an optimistic outlook for the coming months.
"We faced a challenging summer, deviating from our expectations. However, while September has traditionally been a tough month, we are witnessing a notable uptick in our reservations. The end of the year promises to be rewarding for Puerto Vallarta," Monraz said.
In a surprising twist, the high tourism . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.