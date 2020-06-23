Earthquake in Oaxaca: Tsunami warning for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA) issued a tsunami warning for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras after the strong earthquake registered moments ago in Oaxaca, in southern Mexico.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was registered this Tuesday 12 kilometers from the municipality of Crucecita, in the southern state of Oaxaca, and was felt in various parts of the country activating the seismic alert in Mexico City, the National Seismological Service (SMN) reported on twitter.

The earthquake occurred at 10.29 local time (15.29 GMT).

The earthquake triggered the seismic alert in the capital, where it was felt strongly in much of the city. The warning of the seismic alert, approximately one minute before the telluric movement was felt, gave time for most of the buildings to be vacated.